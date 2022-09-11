Xi’an News Network News is the most beautiful time when everyone has a reunion day. From September 10th to September 12th, Qujiang Cultural Tourism launched the “Mid-Autumn Festival Reunion” 2022 Qujiang Cultural Tourism Mid-Autumn Themed series of activities, and joined hands with several of its major scenic spots, catering and hotel brands to express the love of the bright moon. Mid-Autumn Festival cultural special programs, two series of Mid-Autumn Festival theme activities, and five types of “Mid-Autumn Festival” gifts, send Qujiang Mid-Autumn Festival blessings, and go to the reunion appointment with the general public and tourists. On the basis of implementing the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, Qujiang Culture and Tourism is based on the culture of poetry and the prosperous Tang Dynasty. Interesting camping, singing and dancing in the prosperous Tang Dynasty depicting the splendid scenery of Chang’an during the Mid-autumn Festival, and together they compose a volume of poems about the city’s Mid-Autumn Festival culture.

The Mid-Autumn Festival in Poetry and Painting: Chanting the Moon to Respect the Classics

Suyue is divided into brilliance, and Minghe takes a photo together. At the beginning of the Mid-autumn Festival, Datang City that never sleeps opened the theme cultural activity of “Traveling to Chang’an and Appreciating the Mid-Autumn Moon”, Datang Furong Garden “Furong Moon Night Garden Party” came as scheduled, Qujiang Pool met friends with “poetry”, and showed love with “music”. The charm of Mid-Autumn Festival culture.

Citizens and tourists will experience the beauty of the prosperous world of singing and dancing at the Moon Night Garden Party in the Tang Evergreen Street and Datang Furong Garden, with the reunion “moon” as the main line. Participate in the “Flying Flower Order” to appreciate the beauty of Chinese poetry and experience the night of experience where the cultural customs of the Mid-Autumn Festival and the prosperous Tang Dynasty collide. Interact with lantern riddles in Yi Hotel to win Mid-Autumn Festival gifts.

Prosperous Tang and Mid-Autumn Festival: Appreciating the Moon and Sharing Chanjuan

The prosperous Tang Dynasty is a topic that can never be avoided in Chang’an. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, we will talk about reunion and feel the beauty of the prosperous Tang culture. Surrounded by light and shadow, Datang Furong Garden combined with the large-scale water dance light and shadow show “Datang Chasing Dreams”, and the sacrificial officer recited the “sacrificial text”, restoring the most traditional water moon worship ceremony, and reappearing the ancients’ Mid-Autumn Festival elegance.

Encounter cute and cute rabbit-shaped lanterns in the city that never sleeps, watch the moon and guess riddles; put lanterns by the Qushui Lake to pray for blessings, send wishes, and start an atmosphere of spiritual dialogue under the moonlight; make moon cakes, eat moon cakes, enjoy the bright moon, and Relive the traditional culture in the night of Furong Garden; accompanied by the green starry sky, under the bright moonlight, experience the Duyi Ruins Park, Sanhe Yishan Yuequ Starry Sky Campground, and feel the reunion of the Mid-Autumn Festival and the romance of the millennium.

On the evening of September 10, the outdoor performance of the Big Wild Goose Pagoda of the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra, with the theme of “Welcome to the 20th National Congress and a New Journey”, joined hands with famous artists Xu Zhong and He Hui to present “Red Singing” and “Don’t Forget the Original Heart” to the public. ” and other repertoires, presenting splendid outdoor classical music performances with Chinese and Western classics, the prosperous Tang Dynasty collided with music, and the Mid-Autumn Festival family and country blessings spread throughout the ancient city of Xi’an.

Tang Dynasty music and dance, good show. The brand-new themed performance “Silk Road Man Dance” in Datang Never Sleeps City, the Mid-Autumn Festival limited flash “When Will the Moon Come”, the four major Tang-style themed performances in Datang Furong Garden, and “Chang’e Flying to the Moon” Mid-Autumn Festival music and dance and other prosperous Tang cultural performances lead the audience to experience the Tang Dynasty The beauty of cultural music and dance art.

Set sail for Mid-Autumn Festival: Panorama “Qujiang Cloud”

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, you can enjoy the moon from a high altitude, above the colorful clouds, and travel through thousands of years. In the golden autumn of September, Duyi Ruins Park unlocked an unprecedented new perspective of Qujiang, and took the “Qujiangyun” hot air balloon to experience the romantic and novel hot air balloon tethered flight experience project. The 360° panoramic view of the super manned hot air balloon overlooks the beauty of Qujiang: Qujiang Pool in the west, Shanglin Garden in the south, Tangyuan in the east… At dusk in autumn, feel the romantic atmosphere brought by the breeze, so many heartbeats Experience, pay attention to the WeChat public account of “Xi’an Qujiang Cultural Tourism” to get the check-in guide as soon as possible.

The full moon and Mid-Autumn Festival: the love is stronger and the gift is stronger

In addition to the dazzling activities and performances that bring a strong festive atmosphere to the Mid-Autumn Festival, Qujiang Culture and Tourism Mid-Autumn Festival brings full sincerity to bring wonderful benefits to citizens and friends, whether it is the performances of the prosperous Tang Dynasty, catering and delicacies, or the Tang Dynasty Furong Garden The four major performance products, or the Mid-Autumn Festival welfare reunion such as Fanglinyuan Hotel, Tanghua Hualuxe Hotel, and Ginza Hotel, let citizens and tourists feel the strong traditional festival atmosphere under the bright moon.

“The moon to the Mid-Autumn Festival is bright and clean, and it is a good time in the world.” The Mid-Autumn Festival, the national tide, the bright lights, the Tang style performances, the custom experience, the delicious food, the fashion and romance… This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, Qujiang Cultural Tourism is closely following the market trend and At the same time of consumer demand, it always adheres to the development concept of “promoting tourism through culture and promoting culture through tourism”, deeply integrating festival culture and tourism, creating a “moon-viewing night economy”, linking family and country feelings with traditional customs, and conveying profound emotional resonance And cultural identity, focus on value with culture, and contribute to building the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Text/Picture All-media reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Li Mingzhiyin intern Tang Jiaxin