Fundraising target for family of deceased reached quickly

The support was great: for the burial of the young woman who had been killed in her Mössinger apartment, the Reutlingen fools’ guild “Dämonen-Hexa” started an appeal for donations. The goal was 20,000 euros, as initiator Henrique Barbosa told the TAGBLATT. With the money, the victim, who was a member of the association, is to be transferred to her native country of Thailand and buried there. The one and a half year old daughter, who leaves the young woman, should also benefit from the money.

The fundraising campaign has been running on the “gofundme” platform since Tuesday, June 20 – 14,000 euros had already been raised on Thursday. The 20,000 euro mark was then cracked at the weekend. It is now more than 21,000 euros. Around 762 donations were received from individuals, friendly associations and fools’ guilds.

The investigation is ongoing

On June 19th Relatives found the 22-year-old dead in her Mössinger apartment. A ten-person group from the Tübingen Criminal Police Office is investigating.

Under suspicion is the former partner, a 21-year-old German. “He is accused of being responsible for the violent death of the woman,” said the Tübingen public prosecutor and the Reutlingen police headquarters. “He is now in custody.”

The killed was the mother of a one and a half year old daughter. The girl was in the apartment when the body was found, the arrested suspect is the child’s father. The girl was unharmed, police said, but was temporarily taken to a hospital. “The child is doing well given the circumstances,” the police said.