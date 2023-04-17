Gabbani celebrates his birthday with a concert in his native Carrara – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CARRARA (MASSA CARRARA), APRIL 17 – A concert/special event on his birthday, in his city. This is what will happen on September 9 for Francesco Gabbani who will celebrate his birthday with a great show at the Imm-CarraraFiere in Marina di Carrara (Massa Carrara). The event, ‘Finally Home’ was presented today.



“This date will be an opportunity to retrace my artistic history together – says Gabbani -, it will be the longest concert I’ve ever had and I would like to let many of the songs I composed right in Carrara be heard. A journey through time, in short, to discover my emotional history linked to Carrara, translated into terms of musical narration of my artistic career, and to discover the city as a fundamental ingredient for my songwriting dimension”. “After the experience of 2016 – he continues – I had no longer had the opportunity to perform with a concert in the city where I was born. Being able to announce this date today is something that fills me with joy and reaffirms the bond indissoluble bond with my territory, where I have chosen to continue to live.So having this event in Carrara, on the day I was born, has a sentimental value, to enjoy this thing together with my people, but not only: I hope this day can attract my supporters, so that in sharing the concert, they can get to know the land in which I grew up, both artistically and as a man, and which still knows how to excite me every day, with its beauties contained between the sea and the Apuan Alps. An emotional dimension that I intend to share with all those who will take part in this meeting”. (HANDLE).

