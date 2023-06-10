Galata Seaways ship, Crosetto’s compliments to the police

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto posted a tweet in which he comments on the intervention of the police that he prevented the alleged hijacking from the nave Turkish Galata Seaways in the Gulf of Naples. Crosetto wrote: “The ship’s hijackers have been captured. All ended well. My congratulations to the guys from the San Marco Battalion, to the policemen and financiers, who have completed a splendid collaborative operation. Everyone for his part. Well done!”.

Turkish ship: comments on Crosetto’s tweet

Crosetto’s tweet received numerous comments, some of which were quite critical, such as the following: “Hours and hours of intervention by highly skilled people to capture 13 people ambushed in a ship with 2 knives and a box cutter would it be a triumph?”. Another user instead: “You allowed 53,000 illegal immigrants to enter Italy in 2023 alone. Worst government ever, numbers in hand. Don’t you think you should resign?” Then there are those who welcomed the words of the minister, writing: “We are second to none as regards the special corps of the army and navy”.

The 15 migrants traced

Migrants aboard the Galata Seaways have been traced: there are a total of 15 (13 men and 2 women). They were armed with knives. As Ansa points out, it is not clear what use they wanted to make of these weapons, consequently it cannot be said with certainty that their objective was the hijacking of the vessel.