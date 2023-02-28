news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 28 – “Tomorrow I will tell you what you have done. I will enter the classroom and read to my students the statements of the minister who said: ”I would not leave if I were desperate because I was brought up to be responsible ‘.



I’m going to read them and sit there and listen to what they have to say. They are twelve years old, my students. And they should know.”



Thus begins a long post by Enrico Galiano, teacher and writer, referring to the tragedy that took place on Sunday off the coast of Crotone. Galiano, born in Pordenone in 1977, teacher in a suburban school, author of the web series Cose da prof, which has surpassed twenty million views on social media and which has given rise to the movement of #poeteugs, flashmobs of students who smear the cities of poems, has harsh words against the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi but not only.



In a post today, Galiano writes: “At the end of the lesson where we talked about what happened on Sunday morning, after reading the articles and listening to the words of the institutions, a sixth grade girl said: ‘Ma prof, com’ Is it possible that we are twelve years old and we can see very well that these things are wrong, while they, who are grown up, don’t?” “I didn’t answer, because I don’t have an answer”, comments the teacher and writer, who controversially wrote again in yesterday’s post: “They will see for themselves (the young students ed) that you had those who wanted to save people arrested That you have written and said horrendous things, that your soul is dirty with words that no one will be able to erase.



I’ll tell them you forced into port the ships that could have saved them. I’ll tell you, you’ve been using people’s lives for years to get four more votes. I’ll tell him what you did. What did we do, actually. Because we are all responsible”. “I’ll tell you – he continued – that those who were there before weren’t so different, they just knew how to hide it better. And send me the Digos, send whoever you want, take away my professorship, my class. In the end, that’s all you know how to do: use force against the weakest. Don’t even try with the really strong ones. Suspend me too: I want to be able to tell my daughter, when she grows up and sees what has been happening these days, these years, when she asks me where I was, I want the pride of being able to answer her, head held high: on the other side” (ANSA).

