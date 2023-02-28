Belloni: “The world order is at risk”

The relationship poses “an emphasis on the global nature of the threat, interdependence and interaction phenomena relevant to national securityon interconnections, in a context that is analyzed starting from the war in Ukraine”. Said the director general of the Dis Elisabetta Belloni at the presentation of the Intelligence report on 2022 explaining that with the war in Ukraine “the world order is under discussion, the geopolitical and geoeconomic repercussions have affected our national security”. “For this reason the report is in discontinuity with the previous editions” e “groundbreaking,” he continued.

Subscribe to the newsletter

