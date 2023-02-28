Home Business War in Ukraine, Belloni: “The geopolitical and economic order is in danger”
Business

War in Ukraine, Belloni: “The geopolitical and economic order is in danger”

by admin
War in Ukraine, Belloni: “The geopolitical and economic order is in danger”

Belloni: “The world order is at risk”

The relationship poses “an emphasis on the global nature of the threat, interdependence and interaction phenomena relevant to national securityon interconnections, in a context that is analyzed starting from the war in Ukraine”. Said the director general of the Dis Elisabetta Belloni at the presentation of the Intelligence report on 2022 explaining that with the war in Ukraine “the world order is under discussion, the geopolitical and geoeconomic repercussions have affected our national security”. “For this reason the report is in discontinuity with the previous editions” e “groundbreaking,” he continued.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Time for wine - La Stampa

You may also like

Bank checks: the end of an era. Intesa...

Ideal Auto Financial Report: In 2022, Ideal Auto...

Nexi: strategic partnership in Spain with Banco Sabadell,...

Government, the irony of the network does not...

Come on Italy, Marina Berlusconi leader. Sensational hypothesis....

France: inflation up in February to +6.2% yoy...

Wheat prices plummet amid export competition, global food...

Letizia Moratti, the third woman. Leader of the...

Anarcho-insurrectionist threat. “It is the most concrete and...

Istat: exports grow again on a monthly basis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy