Gang member captured for aggravated homicide in Santa Ana – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The Police captured Juan Carlos Flores Ruano, alias “Charral”, a 18S gang member, who committed crimes in the El Edén neighborhood of Santa Ana.

According to the PNC, this terrorist has a record for aggravated homicide. Now, he will also be prosecuted by illegal groups.

The authorities reiterate that they continue with the work to guarantee the well-being of Salvadoran families.

“We will not allow him to continue committing crimes, thanks to the War Against Gangs he will pay for his deeds,” said the Police Corporation.

