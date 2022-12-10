Two women, civilly united, have obtained from the registry office of the Municipality of Treviso the issue of identity cards for their two youngest children with the names of both. The document therefore recognized the same-parent family, formed in this case by two mothers.

To achieve this, and circumvent the provisions of the Salvini decree which imposes “the name of the mother and that of the father” on the electronic identity card for minors, the two women – reports the Courier of the Veneto – they had to accept the release of the old-fashioned document, the paper identity card, not bound by the decree: in fact, the name of a parent or ‘who takes their place’ can be entered in this card.

“There are no political preclusions – commented the mayor, the Northern League supporter Mario Conte -, what the law allows is done”. According to the two women, there are dozens of identity cards with the names of two mothers throughout the Veneto region.