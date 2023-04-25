Gdf: Pordenone, 5 undocumented puppies seized – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PORDENONE, APRIL 24 – The Guardia di Finanza of Pordenone has seized five dog puppies without a health passport, denouncing a person for animal abuse.



These are specimens of “Maltese toys” that a Polish citizen was transporting in his vehicle.



He was stopped along the “Cimpello-Sequals” expressway in Spilimbergo.



The veterinarian of the Pordenone health company ascertained that the puppies did not have the microchips and the health certifications relating to the required vaccinations and were transported by a person without the authorization required by the European regulation.



Furthermore, the puppies were without food or water and with poor ventilation: the animals were only 40 days old, a much lower age than that required by law for their transport.



The driver of the vehicle is reported to the Public Prosecutor of Pordenone for mistreatment and abandonment of animals and for having violated the “European convention for the protection of pets”, while the five Maltese puppies were entrusted to the “Dog Shelter” in Villa of Chions. (HANDLE).

