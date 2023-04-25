Duško Ivanovic’s statement after Red Star’s win against Cedevit Olimpija | Sports

The experienced expert stayed in front of the media for a short time, after “wasting” almost a minute before the start of the conversation.

The basketball players of Crvena zvezda registered another triumph in the regional league, since they are away in Ljubljana defeated Cedevita Olympia. In front of Luka Dončić, who decided to watch the ABA league derby, Duško Ivanovic’s team showed another game in which they oscillated from brilliance to despair and back again, and the experienced coach mentioned exactly that at the press conference.

His conversation with the journalists did not last long, and it began very nervously – Ivanovic was in position, but nothing was happening around him. The red and white coach did not start the conference for almost a full minute! During this time, doors opened and closed in the background and he casually chatted with the media before receiving the signal to begin analyzing the match.

“Tonight’s game was without result significance, but very important for both teams because the playoffs start immediately in a week. We can’t have glitches here. I am extremely satisfied with some periods of our game, but also worried about periods without focus in defense and aggressiveness in attack. We have three or four days to get ready for the start of the playoffsDusko Ivanovic said.

In Ljubljana, the coach of Crvena zvezda was asked about the quality of the regional competition.

“I think it’s very difficult to play in the ABA league – the players, the quality of the team, the character… It’s not easy to play in this league after the Euroleague, I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality,” Ivanović concluded at the end, after explaining to journalists that during his playing career before Jugoplasitke should have strengthened Ljubljana’s Olimpia.