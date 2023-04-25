Home » Duško Ivanovic’s statement after Red Star’s win against Cedevit Olimpija | Sports
World

Duško Ivanovic’s statement after Red Star’s win against Cedevit Olimpija | Sports

by admin
Duško Ivanovic’s statement after Red Star’s win against Cedevit Olimpija | Sports

The experienced expert stayed in front of the media for a short time, after “wasting” almost a minute before the start of the conversation.

Source: Youtube/Cedevita Olimpija TV/printscreen

The basketball players of Crvena zvezda registered another triumph in the regional league, since they are away in Ljubljana defeated Cedevita Olympia. In front of Luka Dončić, who decided to watch the ABA league derby, Duško Ivanovic’s team showed another game in which they oscillated from brilliance to despair and back again, and the experienced coach mentioned exactly that at the press conference.

His conversation with the journalists did not last long, and it began very nervously – Ivanovic was in position, but nothing was happening around him. The red and white coach did not start the conference for almost a full minute! During this time, doors opened and closed in the background and he casually chatted with the media before receiving the signal to begin analyzing the match.

“Tonight’s game was without result significance, but very important for both teams because the playoffs start immediately in a week. We can’t have glitches here. I am extremely satisfied with some periods of our game, but also worried about periods without focus in defense and aggressiveness in attack. We have three or four days to get ready for the start of the playoffsDusko Ivanovic said.

Watch his conference, from 5:00:


Coach’s statements.
Source: Youtube/Cedevita Olimpija TV

In Ljubljana, the coach of Crvena zvezda was asked about the quality of the regional competition.

“I think it’s very difficult to play in the ABA league – the players, the quality of the team, the character… It’s not easy to play in this league after the Euroleague, I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality,” Ivanović concluded at the end, after explaining to journalists that during his playing career before Jugoplasitke should have strengthened Ljubljana’s Olimpia.

See also  Covid, the 'yellow' of the name to the Omicron variant: this is why the WHO has skipped the letters Nu and Xi

You may also like

Selma Hajek in a bikini | Fun

Palermo doesn’t win, but the play-offs are still...

Giro d’Italia 2023, the bitterness of Giulio Ciccone:...

Daily horoscope for April 25, 2023 | Magazine...

Deceased actress Kate Sanders | Fun

Isola dei Famosi, Cristina Scuccia reveals if she...

Average exchange rate of the euro 25 April...

A plan by Kiev to strike Moscow on...

Liberation Day, official ceremonies but also hide and...

Borac – Igman 1:0 statements by Husref Musemić...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy