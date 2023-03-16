Home News Gender opponents want to start referendums
Gender opponents want to start referendums

Gender opponents want to start referendums

Stuttgart. In Baden-Württemberg there is a new initiative for a referendum against a gender obligation. The Heidelberg lawyer Klaus Hekking has been collecting signatures on the Internet since the beginning of the week. After the FDP failed in February in the state parliament with a motion against gender in public institutions, it is now the turn of the people, said the CDU member of the “Pforzheimer Zeitung” (Thursday). It’s not about banning gender, but you don’t want any compulsion.

The draft law online states that the state government and its subordinate authorities, as well as all other state institutions, should refrain from specifying the use of gender-neutral changes and additions. In addition, examination performances at universities and schools, for example, should not be rated or judged worse because they were gendered.

Hekking called Gendern “frills”. “A requirement to speak and write like this is an unacceptable encroachment on freedom of expression,” he told dpa. He would like the issue of gender to be finally settled with the referendum so that those in government can take care of the right issues. The site has been online since Monday, and almost 1,500 people have already digitally signed it.

Citizens can initiate a referendum with a referendum. They can use it to bring their own bills into parliament and force a vote. For the approval of a referendum, 10,000 signatures from eligible voters in Baden-Württemberg are required. The application will be examined by the Ministry of the Interior. If it goes through, the second step is to collect the signatures of ten percent of those eligible to vote in the southwest within six months – that’s around 780,000 men and women.

Once this has been done, the draft law will be submitted to the state parliament for a vote. If he does not find a majority, a referendum will follow. The decisive factor is what the majority votes for in the referendum. In addition, a referendum in Baden-Württemberg is only valid if at least one fifth of those entitled to vote approve the proposal (approval quorum).

