Three prosecutors from Siena who investigated the death of David Rossi, the communications chief of Monte dei Paschi who crashed from his office window on March 6, 2013, were entered in the register of suspects by colleagues from the Genoa prosecutor’s office.

The crime hypothesis relates to the procedure by which the inspections were carried out in Rossi’s office in the moments following the discovery of his body.

As emerged from the hearings of the parliamentary commission of inquiry, prosecutors Nicola Marini, Aldo Natalini and Antonino Nastasi allegedly “manipulated and moved” objects, documents, writings “without drawing up any report of the operations performed”. The accusation at the moment is that of aggravated forgery.

The dispute

“Nastasi and Natalini as extensor materials of the deed and Marini as participant in the inspection …. they omitted that in the previous hours and in particular from 21.30 until about midnight … they had already entered the aforementioned room before it came photographed by the scientific police staff and there they had manipulated and moved objects without drawing up any minutes and without acknowledging the Pg staff who together with them had carried out the said inspection “.





The three magistrates were summoned for interrogation next Wednesday in Genoa. The owner of the file is the deputy prosecutor Vittorio Ranieri Miniati who had already dealt with previous issues deriving from the complaints of Rossi’s widow, always concerning the investigations of the Sienese prosecutor and a hypothesis of red light parties that would have involved some of the magistrates. All investigations ended with filings.

The witness

In the testimony to the Commission of the then Commander of the Carabinieri of Siena, Colonel Pasquale Aglieco, it emerged how the prosecutors had moved objects without informing the judicial police officers and how one of them had also answered a call on the telephone from Rossi’s desk . To call was Daniela Santanchè who was a friend of Rossi.

The Commission

“When we collected the statements of both the police forces, which intervened immediately after the death of David Rossi, and Colonel Aglieco (we understood that profiles of possible crimes could emerge and we immediately sent all the papers to both the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office and the CSM both to the Attorney General each for the profiles within their competence. This intuition probably found confirmation in the activities of the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office for the part relating to the inspection. of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the death of David Rossi.

“This is an important aspect – he continues – but there are also many other aspects that are waiting to be clarified: who and why deleted the video (in which two people are seen leaving the Mps headquarters ed), what they were doing at 8 pm those employees at Mps and because they came out of a secondary exit, because the doorman said that all the doors were closed and instead that one was open and easy to use “.

“Many things remain unclear: we see that the synergistic work of the Commission and the judiciary leads to developments whose results we await”, continues Zanettin. Regarding the fact that, unlike the prosecutor of Genoa, the CSM does not seem to have moved, Zanettin replies: “This question should be asked to Ermini (vice president of CSM ed)”.

Matteo Renzi

“The Genoa prosecutor’s office opens an investigation into the Sienese PMs in the David Rossi case. After 10 years. But for a guarantor this is not the point. Whoever made those investigations in Siena should only be ashamed. In the updated edition of Il Mostro I explain why “. So Matteo Renzi with a tweet expressed himself on the new investigation. It must be covered as Renzi had reported in February of this year the prosecutor of Florence Giuseppe Creazzo, the deputy Luca Turco and the prosecutor Antonino Nastasi. The investigation was quickly closed, raising further criticism from the IV leader.