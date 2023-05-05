Gerard Pique enjoys spending time with his children in Miami

Gerard Pique enjoying the last few hours with his children in Miami before returning to Barcelona. His trip to the children in the USA attracted the attention of journalists, who collected many details of the football player’s life.

The former star of “Barcelona” stayed in a hotel. But he used his visit to find a house where he would be more comfortable spending time with his children. Pique agreed with Shakira that his next visit to Miami would last 10 days. This is more than the five days he spent there this time.

Journalist Jordi Martin revealed on his YouTube channel that Pique orders food for lunch and dinner that is different from what the children eat with Shakira. The Colombian singer, together with Sasha and Milan, attended sports events in Miami, where they enjoyed hot dogs, chips and popcorn. In turn, Pique chose something else. He took his sons to the Neapolitan restaurant La Leggenda, run by master pizzaiolo and world champion pizza maker Giovanni Gagliardi. He is not only a famous chef, but also a football enthusiast who decorated his restaurant with photos dedicated to the legendary Argentine football player Diego Maradona. The restaurant has received many awards and distinctions, in particular, it took 36th place in the rating of 50 Top Pizza Awards 2022, writes hola.com.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, Pique and his sons can be seen talking on the phone and talking to each other after lunch in a restaurant. And the owner of the establishment, Giovanni Gagliardi, managed to persuade the football star to take a picture with him.

Earlier, FACTS wrote that Shakira’s children do not want to meet their father’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

