Germán Alberto Bahamón, new general manager of the FNC – news

The election was unanimous at the Extraordinary National Congress of Coffee Growers, which Petro had asked to be postponed so that the new Finance Minister could attend.

As was sung, 48-year-old Germán Alberto Bahamón Jaramillo, from Huila, was unanimously elected on April 27 as the new general manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC), within the National Congress of Coffee Growers (Extraordinary ), highest authority and instance of trade union deliberation.

The election was the culmination of an open process with the active participation of the union representatives of all the departmental committees of coffee growers, who in turn reflected the feelings of the grassroots producers in their vote.

“Once again, the commitment to Colombian coffee growers and, of course, to the coffee institutions, is reflected in this venue that summons us to deliberate and make the best decision for the benefit of the sector.” said Albeiro Hernán Duque, president of the 91st Extraordinary National Congress of Coffee Growers, and who swore in the new manager.

Upon taking office, Bahamón thanked and promised to work for all the coffee growers in the country and told them: “the closeness of the manager with each region will feed union unity. My contact will be permanent with each one of you”.

“There could be no better conclusion to this trade union exercise than the clear and forceful manifestation of unity”, added.

The new manager gave special recognition to the national government. “Soon I will start working together with the President of the Republic and his ministers so that coffee growers contribute to the achievement of the goals of the National Development Plan,” he anticipated..

Bahamón also recognized Sandra Morelli and Santiago Pardo, as other members of the final shortlist with whom he contended and who gave rise to the election process.

For his part, the outgoing Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, who received an ovation, congratulated himself on the democratic demonstration that represents the election of the new general manager of the FNC.

“The local, national and global relevance of this organization implies an enormous commitment from the management with all this environment, but especially with the main base on which the Federation has been successfully built: there are 542,000 coffee-growing families, who with their permanent work have positioned for Café de Colombia and for coffee institutions”, said Ocampo.

who is the new manager

He is an agro-industrial production engineer from the Universidad de la Sabana, with a specialization in strategic marketing from the College of Higher Education Studies in Administration (CESA) and in executive marketing from the Kellogg School of Administration, Northwestern University, in Chicago, Bahamón Jaramillo has He has also been a professor and professor.

Professional and leader in the public and private sectors, he has more than 20 years of experience at the national and international senior management level in some of the most recognized companies on a global scale, such as Apple, Sony Ericsson, América Móvil or KimberlyClark, and in work with disadvantaged communities and land formalization.

Bahamón has opted for the sustainable, profitable and responsible growth of organizations, as well as for the use of technology and communications for international trade, especially for the growth of markets and the development of new ones.

He has a long history of creating, leading and motivating teams committed to excellence. Communication skills and interpersonal relationships, as well as strategic vision supported by a solid analytical approach.