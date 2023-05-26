Home » Germán Cáceres sentenced to 34 years and 8 months in prison
Court sentences the ex-police lieutenant, German Caceres34 years and 8 months in prison, as the author of the murder of María Belén Bernal.

In addition, the lawyer’s murderer must pay financial compensation to Elizabeth Otavalo of 234 thousand dollars.

In the first instance, Bernal’s defense requested as part of the reparation a bust of María Belén Bernal inside the Higher Police School and 1 million 656 thousand dollars.

On May 25, 2023, the trial hearing against Caceres and Camachowho were prosecuted for the case of the 34-year-old lawyer who was murdered at the Police Superior School.

It is analyzed whether Cáceres will serve his sentence in Prison 4.

In his testimony via telematics, he apologized to the Bernal’s family and he himself had asked to serve his sentence in Quito since he fears for his life.

While Camacho’s family assures and insists on the innocence of the uniformed man, rejecting that he be blamed.

