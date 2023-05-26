Intensive networking of the European life sciences cluster

CEBR: Dr. Margot Jehle, BioRegio STERN Management GmbH, elected to the board

Group picture of the new CEBR board (Image source: CEBR)

(Stuttgart) – At the annual meeting on May 16th and 17th, 2023 in Stuttgart, Dr. Margot Jehle newly elected to the board of the Council of European Bioregions (CEBR), a network of 44 members of life sciences clusters from across Europe. The doctor of chemistry has been with BioRegio STERN Management GmbH since 2011, where she is the initiator and main contact person for cooperation with neighboring European countries. “I am pleased to be able to contribute to the further growth of the CEBR in order to jointly develop new ideas and formats that strengthen the cooperation between European life sciences clusters,” explained Dr. Jehle of your choice.

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH has been a member of the CEBR since 2019 and is involved, for example, as a partner in the joint Eurocluster project BioMan4R2, which offers small and medium-sized companies in the fields of bioproducts and medical technology financial support and networking. “By being a member of the CEBR, BioRegio STERN Management GmbH receives specific information about upcoming tenders as well as important contacts to other European life sciences clusters,” added Dr. Jehle.

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH hosted the annual meeting of the CEBR this year. dr Klaus Eichenberg, Managing Director of BioRegio STERN Management GmbH, welcomed the participants in Stuttgart and emphasized: “The direct exchange of actors from all over Europe is irreplaceable. The CEBR makes an important contribution to this. I am very pleased that Dr. Jehle will now also help to shape these activities on the Executive Board.” The participants from all over Europe experienced a successful event and were enthusiastic about the inspiring keynote speech by the convinced networker Dr. Ingmar Hoerr, co-founder and former CEO of CureVac from Tübingen.

CEBR press release with the complete overview of the results of the board elections: https://cebr.net/?p=6164

Image source: CEBR

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH is an economic developer for the life sciences sector. It promotes innovations and start-ups on a public contract and thus contributes to strengthening the location. In the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions with the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen, it is the central point of contact for founders and entrepreneurs.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful BioRegions in Germany. Unique selling points are the nationwide unique mixture of biotechnology and medical technology companies as well as the regional clusters of automation technology, mechanical and plant engineering.

company contact

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH

dr Klaus Eichenberg

Friedrichstrasse 10

70174 Stuttgart

0711-870 354 0



http://www.bioregio-stern.de

Press contact

Zeeb communication GmbH

Anja Paetzold

Alexanderstraße 81

70182 Stuttgart

0711 – 60 70 719



http://www.zeeb.info