Germany alongside Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad, Pr Robert Dussey and the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mrs Katja Keul held this May 15, 2023 in Lomé , a work session.

The discussions focused on issues related to global challenges, including climate protection, security, peace, the Russian-Ukrainian war. The security situation in Mali, Burkina Faso and northern Togo were also at the center of the discussions. talks.

This meeting according to Mrs. Keul Katja aims to intensify cooperation with their African partners such as Togo.

She also affirmed that Germany is ready to be at Togo’s side to support it and strengthen its resilience and that of the population in the face of the security situation in the north of the country.

After Togo, Ms. Keul Katja will be in Gambia.

Rachel Doubidji