News

7.7-magnitude earthquake struck French island

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the Richter scale has shaken the French island of New Caledonia, in the Pacific Ocean, on Friday morning, at a depth of 37.7 kilometers, next to the Loyalty Islands, in southeast of the main formation.

The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency has reported that it is still investigating whether there is a tsunami risk.

On the other hand, the entity has asked people who are in the western part of the island not to enter the water and to stay away from beaches, ports and coasts in general.

They have also warned that strong sea currents and large waves are expected, so they ask all those who have their boats in that area to return to land.

