Get up early to the more than 1,000 job offers in Bogotá

During the first months of the year, citizens have been able to apply to multiple job offers through the job fairs that have been held. In April, these activities continue and EL NUEVO SIGLO explains in detail how to apply for the calls.

Today a fair focused on the youth population will be held, with 1,000 vacancies in more than 28 companies. It will start at 8:00 am and go until 2:00 pm at the Bogota Planetarium, located at Calle 26B # 5-93. Admission will be free.

“Are you young and looking for a job in Bogotá? Come to the Bogotá Planetarium and access one of the more than 1,000 job offers that we have to work in different sectors of the city”, invited the Secretariat of Economic Development through its social networks.

Vacancies available at the IDU

The Institute for Urban Development of Bogotá joined the job offers in the city and announced the opening of a new job call for workers in the construction sector.

The entity explained that they are requiring unqualified personnel for the work that will be carried out on Polo avenue (100 street) between the North highway and race 19, as well as on Santa Bárbara Oriental avenue (carrera 19) between streets 200 and 235.

Work assistants, traffic assistants, order brigades and cleaning and cleaning personnel may apply to the call. Those interested may submit their resume at the IDU point located at Carrera 22 # 198-27, Canaima neighborhood, from Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. p.m

More opportunities for young people

Currently, young people have become the focus of the District Administration through the creation of various programs that facilitate their access to education and job opportunities.

According to figures from the District, 26,300 young people are studying a professional career with “Jóvenes a la U” scholarships, 70,000 are employed, and more than 18,000 are part of the “Partners for Bogotá” program to study, work, and reorient their career project. life.

With the “Jóvenes a la U” program, high school graduates from Bogotá have found the opportunity to fulfill their dream of studying a university degree, with the support of 100% of the enrollment in programs at the technical, technological and professional levels, in one of the 47 official or private higher education institutions associated with the program. In addition, they are given a semester financial support for university expenses. With the fourth call of the program, 26,300 young people in Bogotá were completed who are already studying a university degree for free.

“Partners for Bogotá” is a program designed for the so-called ‘ninis’, those young people who neither study nor work and who are between 18 and 28 years old. Those who benefit from this program belong especially to vulnerable or at-risk populations.

To date, 18,057 young people have taken advantage of the “Partners for Bogotá” program, which grants them a monthly monetary transfer for six months. During this time, the beneficiaries agree to do community work and attend educational programs that allow them to guide their life project.

“We started ‘Partners’, so that young people study part time and work the other half. In addition, we provide them with health care, while they help us plant trees and improve public spaces”, explained the mayor, Claudia López.

Another of the programs created by the District to provide job opportunities to young people from Bogotá is “Empleo Joven”, which since its implementation and cut off in February 2023 has managed to link 19,419 people to the labor market. Similarly, “Partners for Bogotá” and other programs of this administration have managed to generate or manage 70,000 jobs for young people, reducing unemployment in this population, which was seriously affected by the pandemic.

Likewise, the mayoress, Claudia López, led the signing of the largest agreement between Bogotá and SENA, where the “Agreement for Education for the 21st century” was agreed upon.

Through this agreement, secondary education students in Bogotá are given the possibility of obtaining a double degree, that is, at the end of their secondary studies they graduate at the same time as baccalaureates and labor technicians in one of the programs offered by the SIGN.

70,000 jobs for women

The District has generated 70,000 jobs for women, as part of its commitment to build and generate more and better employment and inclusion opportunities for them, even in sectors that had historically been led only by men.

This is how the current administration leads different programs and initiatives to achieve this purpose, among which “Mujeres que Verdecen” stands out, led by the Ministry of the Environment, which has involved more than 5,000 women.

“La Rolita”, the first and only public transport operator in Bogotá with gender equality, has opened multiple jobs for women in the area of ​​driving, maintenance, repair and administrative tasks.

“In Bogotá we show that together we can do everything. Our women drive buses for ‘La Rolita’, work in construction, sow and green, undertake, educate themselves, lead and care for other women in the Purple Patrol of the Bogotá Police,” said the mayoress through her Twitter account. Twitter.

“Mujeres que Verdecen” is a program created by the District Administration to provide economic assistance to women who were particularly affected by the covid-19 pandemic and to advance the environmental goals of the city, as well as to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

This is how, under the coordination of the Ministry of the Environment, different calls are made for women in vulnerable situations to register, access training opportunities, receive economic support, while with their work they promote sustainable economic reactivation, consolidate a greener city and above all, achieve their financial autonomy.

“’Mujeres que Verdecen’ is the employment and entrepreneurship component of the Care System for vulnerable women. Some of them start in this program, but later, with what they have learned, they are hired by the private sector and that is how they emerge,” said Mayor López during one of the opening events for registrations for the program.