Ghost tribute band arrives in Ciudad del Este

Next Saturday, May 27, Ciudad del Este will receive, from Asunción, the band Absolution, the only tribute group to the Swedish group Ghost in Paraguay. The appointment is at La Papa Café & Bar, located on Pampliega (next to Shopping Mirage) microcenter of the departmental capital.

It is the only group that pays homage to the band born in the city of Linköping, in 2006, and that has been reaping positive reviews due to its similarity in sound with the original. Absolution will perform great hits such as “Elizabeth”, “Year Zero”, “Cirice”, “Rats”, “Dance Macabre”, among others.

The event will start at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the local La Papa. Those interested can also make their reservations through the line 0973693713.

Ghost is easily recognizable by his eccentric live performance. Five of the six band members dress virtually identically and cover their faces with masks. The most notable member of the band is the vocalist, who wears a prosthetic face with a skull pattern on it, looking like what could be described as an antipope.