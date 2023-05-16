Home » Ghost tribute band arrives in Ciudad del Este
News

Ghost tribute band arrives in Ciudad del Este

by admin
Ghost tribute band arrives in Ciudad del Este
Banda Absolution will perform on May 27 at La Papa.

Next Saturday, May 27, Ciudad del Este will receive, from Asunción, the band Absolution, the only tribute group to the Swedish group Ghost in Paraguay. The appointment is at La Papa Café & Bar, located on Pampliega (next to Shopping Mirage) microcenter of the departmental capital.

It is the only group that pays homage to the band born in the city of Linköping, in 2006, and that has been reaping positive reviews due to its similarity in sound with the original. Absolution will perform great hits such as “Elizabeth”, “Year Zero”, “Cirice”, “Rats”, “Dance Macabre”, among others.

The event will start at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the local La Papa. Those interested can also make their reservations through the line 0973693713.

Ghost is easily recognizable by his eccentric live performance. Five of the six band members dress virtually identically and cover their faces with masks. The most notable member of the band is the vocalist, who wears a prosthetic face with a skull pattern on it, looking like what could be described as an antipope.

See also  Ominous omen for the US economy? Expert: This group has not kept up with the S&P rally

You may also like

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Palermunos demand the La Goleta bridge

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy