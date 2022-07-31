The incident this morning in Cencenighe, a local woman was taken to hospital by helicopter

CENCENIGHE AGORDINO. He slips by walking in the woods and tumbles into an escarpment. This morning around 8 the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter flew into the woods above Chenet, in Cencenighe Agordino, because a local woman during a walk with her husband had slipped along the track she was following, tumbling into the steep escarpment and coming to rest on her to a sapling.

Having received the coordinates of the point where the accident occurred, after having identified it among the dense vegetation, the medical and technical team of helicopter rescue were landed with a winch, which gave the first treatment to the 59-year-old woman, for a suspected back injury. A team from the Agordo Alpine Rescue was also on site.

After embarking her, the rescuers moved the victim to an easier point for recovery. Hoisted on board the stretcher with the winch, the woman was then accompanied to the hospital in Agordo for the necessary checks.