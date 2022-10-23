The Trieste Alpine Rescue station intervened, between 3.10 pm and 4.30 pm on Sunday 23 October, with six technicians together with the ambulance to bring aid to a woman resident in Codroipo, in 1964, who caused a strong distortion to a ankle while walking with his partner.

The couple were on a wooded dirt road that goes from Rupinpiccolo to Sagrado when she tripped, putting her foot badly on slippery ground.

Reached in a very short time by the rescuers with the off-road vehicle provided, thanks to the coordinates received, her limb was immobilized and she was loaded into the car to be then transferred to the ambulance that was waiting in the street for the usual checks.