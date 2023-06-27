Gmm, a female-run agricultural center in Benin – Trentino AA/S

The goal is to ensure food security in a village

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JUNE 27 – A poor village of just over 1,600 inhabitants in the Zou region, in Benin, will be the site of the intervention, prepared by the GMM “A well for life” in collaboration with the diocesan Caritas of Abomey, which aims to support the local population to cope with the difficulties caused by climate change and the economic crisis, which have produced a sharp increase in the cost of basic food products.



On an area of ​​one hectare, made available by Caritas and transferred for use to the population of the village, an agricultural center will be built, also with the support of the Trentino Alto Adige Region, with fifteen plots of vegetable gardens which will be managed by three cooperatives of women – but men are not excluded – from particularly needy families. The objective of the project of the Merano voluntary organization founded by Alpidio Balbo is to guarantee an adequate production of foodstuffs for the inhabitants of Monsourou.



In particular, the following will be built: a tower with a 20,000-litre tank, a warehouse for the storage of the harvested products and the custody of the equipment, a photovoltaic system for powering the solar immersion pump which will be installed in the borehole. An “irrigation kit” (pipes, taps and sprinklers) will also be installed which will bring water to the fifteen planned gardens. The total cost of the project is almost 53,000 euros. The Trentino Alto Adige Region has granted a contribution of 35,000 euros.



(ANSA).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

