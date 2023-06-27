Noisy casual action game “Racing Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival! “Official release! | NOVA Information Plaza

Jockey Girl will be available on Nintendo Switch™／PlayStation®4／Steam®!

Cygames, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as Cygames, head office location: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, executive director and CEO: Koichi Watanabe), responsible for game planning, development, and operations, announced on June 21 that it is scheduled to launch Nintendo in 2024. Switch™／PlayStation®4／Steam® platform exclusive game “Racing Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival! “.

■What is “Racing Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival!” ”

Spring Fan Appreciation Festival opens! Casual and noisy action game brought by a dot-style horse racing girl! In this work, the horse girls will team up to challenge the special event “Noisy GP (Grand Prix)”. Every competition in the challenge is full of blood and noise. Dominate the four competitions, which team will win!

▼Noisy GP

The special event of the Fan Appreciation Festival hosted by Tereson Academy, contestants used team battles to compete in four noisy events: “big obstacle course”, “basketball”, “dodge ball” and “big eater”. Each event will be represented by a horse girl, with the goal of winning. Control familiar characters in dot matrix style and fight until the last moment.

▼Four noisy items

“Fan Appreciation Festival Big Obstacle Race”

A grand obstacle course that runs out of the playground and around the school and around town. Not only school buildings, swimming pools, shopping streets, but even private houses are racing tracks. Jump over the obstacles scattered around the track and try to take the first place in the noisy big obstacle course.

“Basketball Scramble Tournament”

Special rules Four-a-side basketball. Four players compete with each other for the basketball, use the field mechanism and props to throw the ball into the hoop gorgeously, and aim for victory.

“Horse Girl Dodgeball Championship”

The goal is to survive alone to the end dodgeball battle royale. Take the kill throw to win.

“Big Eater Derby”

Serve more food to teammates than enemies to compete in the Big Eater event. Unleash cooking combos and dining skills to exceed the limit of appetite, and eat the most dishes to defeat all enemies.

【Promotional video】

【Official website】 https://hachamecha-umamusume.jp/tw/

[Official Twitter account]@uma_musu_hacha ※This account will post related information in Japanese and English.

■What is “Pretty Derby”

“Pretty Derby” is a cross-media project launched by Cygames. The background of the story stage is set in the world where the “Jacque Girls” who inherited the name and soul of the real horse race, spend their school life with their partners and trainers, and aim to dominate the . Since the publication of this work, works have been launched in various fields such as games, animation, music, and manga.

■《Racing Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival! 》 Product information

Title of work: Pretty Derby, a racehorse girl, a big thank you festival!

Platforms: Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Steam®

Supported languages: Japanese, English, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish

Genre: Boisterous Casual Action Game

Number of players: 1~4 people (1~4 people online)

Release date: Scheduled for release in 2024

Grading: Expected to submit for review

Planning and Production: Cygames, Inc.

