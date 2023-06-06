Go all out to seize the farming season to ensure a bumper harvest of grain_Jiangsu China Net

Summer harvest and summer planting in Yangzhou are in full swing. On the morning of June 5, Pan Guoqiang, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and acting mayor, went to Baoying County to investigate the work of summer harvest and planting. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on food security, scientifically dispatch and meticulously organize, go all out to seize the farming season, and firmly promote the return of summer grain particles to the warehouse and autumn grain to ensure full grain production throughout the year to ensure a good harvest of grain throughout the year .

Pan Guoqiang walked into the seedling raising base of Zhenxin Agriculture’s primary, secondary and tertiary industry integration industrial park in Xiaji Town, asked in detail about grain production, summer harvest progress, high-standard farmland construction, etc., and inspected the grain drying center on the spot. Pan Guoqiang pointed out that summer harvest and planting time are tight and farming tasks are heavy, which is directly related to the annual grain harvest. All localities should seize the fine weather and the gap between precipitation, organize the masses to concentrate their strength, time, and machinery, and make every effort to speed up the progress of summer harvest and achieve receivables. Receive as much as possible, and collect receivables quickly.

Liubao sluice reduction sluice is a historical relic of the canal water conservancy project, which once played an important role in drought resistance and water supply. Pan Guoqiang came to Liubao sluice reduction sluice, listened carefully to the construction process of water conservancy facilities, and learned about the distribution of irrigation areas. Pan Guoqiang emphasized that farmland water conservancy is the basis for ensuring stable and high yields of grain. It is necessary to scientifically allocate water sources, make overall plans for water storage, water conservation, water management, and water supply, actively carry out flood control and drought relief preparations, ensure the safe and stable operation of water conservancy facilities, and effectively guarantee agricultural production. People’s domestic water demand.

Major agricultural projects are the “ballast stone” for the high-quality development of agriculture. Pan Guoqiang walked into the site of the flour processing project of COFCO Noodle Industry, learned about the construction of the project on the spot, and urged the company to take advantage of the “Chinese prefix” to actively attract supporting projects in deep processing, food industry and other fields, and promote the extension of the industrial chain. Later, Pan Guoqiang came to the Hexian lotus root deep processing project and listened to the company’s development plan. He encouraged the company to follow the trend of changes in the diet structure of the masses, aim at the development direction of product leisure, production intelligence, market internationalization, and marketing branding, and strive to move towards the industrial chain , The high end of the value chain is moving forward.

During the survey, Pan Guoqiang emphasized that food security is “the biggest in the country” and an important guarantee for the basic life of the people. All localities and relevant departments must improve their standing and shoulder their responsibilities, fully mobilize party members and cadres, farmers, cooperatives, volunteers and other forces, scientifically deploy combine harvesters, grain dryers and other agricultural machinery and tools, and race against time and the weather Fight to be the first, do everything possible to speed up the progress of harvesting. It is necessary to pay close attention to weather changes, do a good job of analyzing and judging rain, water, and flood conditions, release weather information in a timely manner, and allocate sufficient emergency forces to ensure that the summer harvest is safe and orderly, and the grains are returned to the warehouse. We must do our best to sow autumn crops, ensure the supply of high-quality seedlings, and scientifically and rationally regulate water sources to ensure that autumn grains are planted well. To make modern agriculture bigger and stronger, open up the entire industrial chain of seedling cultivation, planting, storage, and deep processing, actively cultivate iconic leading agricultural enterprises, create more agricultural product brands with Yangzhou characteristics, and further promote agricultural production and farmers’ income.

Xu Zhigang, secretary-general of the municipal government, participated in the event.

(Reporter Zhang Yujing and He Shichun)