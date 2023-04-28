Gobernación del Valle and the National Police launched the “Ground Zero” strategy

With the delivery of vests, motorcycles and vehicles, the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, launched the strategy ‘Zero zone’which seeks to strengthen security in Cali and Valle del Cauca.

Within the framework of this day, held in the Plazoleta de San Francisco, the regional president provided the Metropolitan Police of Cali and the Valle Police with 1,200 bulletproof vestswhich seek to strengthen the operational and reaction capacities of the public force in the metropolitan area of ​​Cali and Valle del Cauca.

In addition, the protection of the uniformed is guaranteed, indicated the governor who added that likewise, the National Police acquired more than 60 motorcycles and two Panel type vehicles to reinforce the strategy.

The strategy

During the ceremony, Governor Clara Luz Roldán said that “I am pleased to share with you today in this special day in which we are presenting the strategy ‘Zero Zones’through which we seek to reduce the occurrence of crimes in the neighborhoods, while providing opportunities for social development and strengthening coexistence.”

Likewise, the president added that “we continue working so that the people of Valle del Cauca feel safe, as well as to improve the conditions of our police officers with the necessary tools to carry out their work with the highest standards.”

Clara Luz Roldán thanked the public force that “at all times they have been working tirelessly throughout the department of Valle to provide us with security, to improve the indicators and we, from the Valle Governor’s Office, work hand in hand with them and provide the support they require. ”.

safety for all

The commander of the Metropolitan Police of Cali, Brigadier General Daniel Gualdrón, who thanked the Governor for this delivery, pointed out that “without a doubt, this vehicle fleet and these vests will help us feel safer and have more protection for continue fighting theft, injuries, crime”.

The officer said thatWith these means we can shorten response times and the ability to react to respond to citizen complaints”.

sum of efforts

The Secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of the Valley, Camilo Murcia Lozano, added that these resources will be assigned to municipalities such as Cali, Buenaventura, Cartago Tuluá and Palmiraaccording to the crime heat map that the authorities have for the region.

Murcia explained that the municipalities that are being prioritized are those that require strengthening the capacities of the public force.

He also added that they are also working “with the managers of coexistence in the prevention of crime and the proper use of public spaces hand in hand with the public force, and with the tourism and environmental managers so that together we can join efforts and bring the best conditions to all vallecaucanos in safety”.

