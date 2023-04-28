Punjab Police spokesman Nayab Haider arrested along with his son

LAHORE: Punjab Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Nayab Haider has been arrested on the charge of brutally torturing an officer of a sensitive institution along with his son.

Nayab Haider was arrested along with his son and two other persons in the case registered by the South Cantonment police station in the complaint of an officer of a sensitive institution.

The police registered a case of the incident and started the investigation. The case has been registered under various serious provisions in the complaint of the government officer, raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused involved in the incident.