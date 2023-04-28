How long does an iPhone last on average? Here is the data from Asymco

During the conference call held some time ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that There are currently 1.3 billion Apple devices worldwide active monthly, a figure that according to Asymco shows that Apple products have a very long life cycle.

It is undeniable that the most popular Apple device is the iPhone. As we have reported on these pages, the price of the iPhone has grown steadily since 2009, ed the iPhone 14 line also saw a price increase in Italy. These price increases are linked to the growth in component costs, but for many they are also justified by the fact that iPhones last longer than other competitors.

Asymco conducted research to estimate the life cycle of an iPhone. In January 2016, Tim Cook announced that Apple has sold 2.05 billion devices since the iPhone was launched in 2007. Subtracting that number from currently active devices, we arrive at 750 million devices withdrawn from the market. Cumulative sales of Apple reached 750 million in the third quarter of 2013, which is why researchers estimate that the average life span of an iPhone is now four years and three months.

Clearly this is an estimate and this figure can change depending on your needs, the apps you use and other factors.