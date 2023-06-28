Apple finally launched the Vision Pro, so what’s next?

Earlier this month, Apple launched the Vision Pro, a MR head-mounted device that combines virtual and reality at the WWDC23 conference. This product has aroused heated discussions from all walks of life, and the topics all revolve around this product that is about to subvert the contemporary era.

And Apple, which is driving all this behind the scenes, will go where it will go next.

Bloomberg News reporter Mark Gurman mentioned in a report a few days ago that according to Apple’s internal sources, Vision Pro’s operating system VisionOS is not perfect yet, and there are still many functions that need to be optimized.

In addition to pointing out the room for improvement of Vision Pro, Gurman also briefly listed new products that Apple may launch in the second half of this year and the first half of 2024.

The user interface leaves room for improvement

Vision Pro is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2024. Although Apple spent nearly half an hour at WWDC23 carefully demonstrating the most dazzling features of Vision Pro, which was an eye-opener, Gurman pointed out that most of the features of Vision Pro still have a lot to be improved. space.

In-air typing (in-air typing), 3D video content, third-party application support, and the most critical EyeSight function still need to be improved by the development team. At the same time, Apple also needs to adjust the core iPad App for the new VisionOS operating system. On top of that, Vision Pro needed to deal with prescription lenses and had to ensure the comfort of the headset.

Expansion of Vision Pro development team members

In the past, because of the confidentiality of Apple, not many people participated in the development process of new products. Now that the Vision Pro is out, Apple is expanding its development team to improve the product, including recruiting thousands of employees to internally test the hardware.

While it’s still limited to the company’s senior engineers and executives taking products home for testing, they expect that to change soon. The report pointed out that Apple will begin to allow designated developers to try out the device in person next month to help them build apps.

Meanwhile, developers of Apple’s core iOS and iPadOS are rolling out new versions of their apps for VisionOS, including core apps like Calendar, Maps, Books, and Mail.

EyeSight environment awareness function

Apple Vision Pro has a new feature like in a sci-fi movie called EyeSight. This feature allows users to not completely see the outside world like wearing a VR device. When someone is close to the Vision Pro user in the real environment, Vision The virtual screen in the Pro device will become transparent, and real people will pass through the virtual screen, allowing users to communicate with others while using the device.

Apple Vision Pro Eyesight feature

However, at the WWDC23 presentation, some viewers noticed that the EyeSight function on the Vision Pro used for Demo was not working properly.

Gurman speculates that this seemingly immature presentation process is likely to be partly out of confidentiality considerations:EyeSight is currently the feature that best differentiates Apple’s headset from other MR competitors, and as such is one of the most guarded aspects of the project.

Now, Apple can expand the number of engineers involved in the EyeSight feature development team to ensure that the new technology will be fully functional when it rolls out next year.

Wearing comfort

Many users found the Vision Pro’s metal-framed device to be too heavy after prolonged use, causing some users to experience dizziness after use, but to a lesser extent than competing headsets.

Gurman pointed out in another report that Apple CEO Cook did not personally wear and display Vision Pro after the conference this year as in previous years, most likely because it would highlight the bulkiness of Vision Pro.

In order to solve this comfort problem, Apple has also developed a “full-wrap design headband”. Although this second headband appeared on the WWDC23 Demo display, Bloomberg pointed out that Apple may consider this The headband is sold as an “optional extra” and is not included in the Vision Pro box.

Set up an exclusive display area for Vision Pro

In order to promote the Vision Pro, Apple plans to set up a space to display the Vision Pro in the direct sales store. Buyers can choose the appropriate headband and light seal size (light seal) in this area to prevent external light from interfering with the device screen. Apple will provide an iPhone app exclusive to directly-operated stores to scan customers’ faces to help choose the correct size.

Apple may require willing buyers to make an appointment in advance to queue up to buy, as it did with the first-generation Apple Watch.

The sooner the Vision Pro is available, the better!

Vision Pro may not officially enter the market until 2024, and it will go on sale in May at the latest, so Apple still has nearly a year to improve the above functions. Gurman believes that the sooner Apple starts selling Vision Pro, the better it will be. good.

He pointed out that if Apple delays until May and launches the Vision Pro equipped with the M2 chip and the new Mac laptop equipped with the M3 chip at the same time, there may be product strategy risks, because the Vision Pro, which is expensive ($3,500) The fact that the chips are inferior to those found in cheaper Mac notebooks may confuse consumers.

continue reading the report

Moreover, Apple’s existing product line business is also being updated, such as the launch of the next-generation iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, etc. In order not to let their own products affect the sales of each other, perhaps we can see the Vision Pro appearing in Apple’s direct stores earlier.

Next stage product blueprint

Apple is already looking forward to the second generation of Vision Pro, including transferring some of the employees responsible for the original Vision Pro to the next-generation development team. At that time, the second generation of Vision Pro will have two versions: high-end models and low-end models.

Gurman predicted a series of features before the Vision Pro came out, and although these features did not appear in the first generation product, Apple plans to make them appear in the second generation:

Ability to display multiple Mac desktops simultaneously when wirelessly connected to Vision Pro (first generation only supported one desktop).

Multiple Vision Pro users will be able to use the Personas feature (real VR characters based on scans of the wearer’s face) in multi-person FaceTime meetings, while the first-generation Vision Pro’s Personas feature was limited to one-on-one chat in group conversations .

Users can exercise through Fitness+ while wearing a headset and use virtual fitness content.

Gurman also pointed out that in addition to the iPhone 15 smartphone series, Apple’s new products this fall will also launch 3 Apple Watches, including 2 Apple Watch Series 9 and 1 Ultra upgrade, code-named N207, N208, and N210. Other possible launches include:

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed J504) with the M3 chip.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (codenames J514 and J516) with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

Like current models, the new iMacs (codenamed J433 and J434) feature 24-inch screens. There is also early development work on an iMac with a screen larger than 30 inches.

New MacBook Air models (codenames J613 and J615).

Improved iPad Pros with OLED displays (codenames J717 and J720).

The new iPad Air (codenamed J507) will replace the current M1-based model.

Gurman revealed that some of Apple’s products are still in preliminary development and are expected to be available in 2025, including the third-generation version of AirPods Pro and smart home displays, as well as updated Apple TV set-top boxes. He speculates that the next-generation Vision Pro may not be available until 2025.

Draft Editor: Tang Haoru

