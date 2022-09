PARIS – “I have no anxiety to go on at any cost. If I am too ill, I have no desire to be dragged on a wheelbarrow …”. So he had said in 2104 Jean-Luc Godard entrusting one of the rare confidences about his private life to a Swiss TV. The French director left at the age of 91 resorting to assisted suicide, possible in Switzerland, a country where he lives as a recluse in the small town of Rolle, on the edge of Lake Geneva, in almost complete isolation.