Two games, two derbies and zero points in the standings. Certainly a different beginning from what the Accademia Pavese dreamed of. But there is time (and a lot) to get back on their feet also because the two defeats came against the two leaders, Oltrepo and Pavia. And since there is no two without three, here next Sunday – after the midweek interlude of the Italian Cup – the team coached by Mr. Gianluca Gaudio will face the third formation at the top, namely Club Milano. And of course the hope is to disprove the famous proverb, at least in the final result.

On Saturday evening, the Academy did not give up, but it paid heavily for a first half hour in which the tension cut the legs of the boys on the pitch a bit, who moreover found themselves two goals down after less than a quarter of an hour. Now.

“It’s a pity, because we gave Pavia the first half – the veterans Fabio Filadelfia and Edo Maggi say in chorus – they really had a sprint start and we didn’t know how to apply the match we had prepared with the coach during the week”. Paradoxically, the Accademia Pavese played better once they found themselves in ten, due to the expulsion of goalkeeper Alio.

“That was really a super slap that maybe we needed to wake up – captain Filadelfia admits – as always in ninety minutes more games are played and for us from that moment another match has begun”. Perhaps in fact the eleven fielded by Gaudio realized that things could have really gone very badly. Filadelfia and his teammates have finally begun to rattle off their best game and have created two excellent opportunities: the first with Maggi, who hit the outside post after Provasio’s free-kick and the second with Castillo who, on the bank of Zenga, was came to find in front of the goalkeeper missing the target. Zenga’s goal in the quarter of an hour of the second half rekindled the hopes of the Academy, but Pavia did well to regain control of the game. «Now there is nothing to say – Maggi comments – we have to go on to work with our heads down». «On Sunday the Milan Club awaits us – concludes Filadelfia – a young team that plays excellent football. Another battle, but sooner or later the wheel turns. “

Daniela Scherrer