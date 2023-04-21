Good start for the Alzate sisters in the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series Women 2023

The sisters Daniela Alzate Moncada and Ángela Alzate Moncada, members of the Colombian Rugby Team, won two victories on the first day of the Women’s Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Cape Town, South Africa.

In their first match, Colombia beat Hong Kong 15-12, while in the second game they beat Paraguay 32-12. This Friday, they will face Poland at 4:32 am Colombian time, seeking to advance in the competition.

Pereira is known for being a cradle of great athletes, and these rugby players are an example of this. Both players are from Pereira, they have been trained in the city’s clubs, especially in Rhinos Fem, they are part of the Risaralda rugby team and also of the ‘Las Tucanes’ team.

“The Risaralda National Team depends a lot on the processes that are carried out in Pereira, there are clubs in Dosquebradas, in Santa Rosa de Cabal and in Pereira there are clubs that have been around for many years, such as Rhinos and Arrieros, which are teams with much more tradition. The work that has been carried out from the Technological University of Pereira, the Intercollegiate Games program to attract youth, has been important. That these boys have a long sports career, is the case of Daniela Alzate who was part of the Intercollegiate. The clubs that from Pereira contribute to the National Team”, revealed Luis Londoño, instructor and rugby athlete.

This is the second international event in which the Pereira players participate in 2023, since they were recently in Canada preparing to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

With their talent and effort, Daniela and Ángela have joined the select group of high performance athletes who have represented Risaralda and Colombia in the world, leaving the national flag high.