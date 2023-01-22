This was announced this Saturday in Caracas.

The peace delegations of the Government of Colombia and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) announced this Saturday, in Caracas, that the dialogue that began on November 21 will be resumed in Mexico on Monday, February 13, when they expect to begin. a second cycle of talks.

The parties released the information in a joint statement, read at the end of an extraordinary meeting held in the Venezuelan capital -where the first round of negotiations took place- to resolve the differences at the beginning of the year, after the president Colombian, Gustavo Petro, announced a bilateral ceasefire, denied days later by the guerrillas.

The dialogue table, the letter states, “values ​​the frankness and depth of the discussion process and agrees to maintain the communication mechanisms during the periods in which it is not meeting.”

Regarding the issues to be discussed in the next round, they announced that they will include the participation of society in the construction of peace and the possibility of a bilateral ceasefire, a matter without agreements so far.

The delegations thanked Venezuela for “the hospitality and careful effort in coordinating all activities for the good success of the talks” and “appreciate the willingness” of Mexico to host the second cycle of the dialogue.

Likewise, they reiterated their recognition to the other guarantor countries (Cuba, Chile and Norway), as well as to the accompanying persons, including the Episcopal Conference of Colombia and the United Nations (UN).

EFE

Related