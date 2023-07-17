Two dead after explosions: Ukraine attacked Crimean bridge

Two people were killed in a car and the couple’s child was injured.

A spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military had previously described the incident on the Crimean bridge as a “provocation” by Russia, which was related to the grain agreement expiring on Monday at midnight (11:00 p.m. CEST). The procedure and the subsequent loud announcement are typical, says the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian South Command, Natalya Humeniuk, on the Rada station.

A man and a woman died in their car on Monday, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said. The daughter of the couple, who lived in the Belgorod region, was injured. Explosions had previously been reported on social networks, and the authorities deployed by Russia in Crimea initially spoke of an “emergency”.

The Russian Ministry of Transport announced that there was damage to the roadway, the bridge construction was intact. Traffic was stopped in the area of ​​the 145th pillar of the bridge, said the head of Crimea, which Russia considers a constituent republic, Sergey Aksyonov, on Telegram. Train traffic over the Crimean bridge called again later. A train has left Kerch station and is on its way to Moscow over the bridge, the Russian state news agency TASS reports Monday morning. The Crimea is in full swing because of the holiday season.

The Russian-installed Speaker of Crimea’s parliament, in turn, accused Ukraine of being responsible for the bridge incident. The Russian state news agency RIA quoted Vladimir Konstantinov as saying that Ukraine’s “terrorist regime” was behind it.

In the past, Ukraine had repeatedly threatened attacks on the Kerch Bridge, which is also an important supply route for Russian troops in Crimea. In October 2022, the bridge was badly damaged in an explosion, but was later repaired. At the end of May, the Ukrainian secret service admitted involvement in the explosion for the first time.

Crimea, annexed by Russia since 2014, has repeatedly been the target of drone attacks. Ukraine has announced that it will take back its territory as part of a counter-offensive. According to media reports from Russia, despite the tense security situation and lengthy controls, Russian vacationers are once again being drawn in large numbers to the peninsula, which vacationers can only reach by train or car.

