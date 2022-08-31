The Council of Ministers is convened on Thursday 1 September 2022, at 10.00, at Palazzo Chigi: this is what a government note reads. Under consideration by the executive, the measures to counter the increase in energy and gas costs. According to sources from Palazzo Chigi, the possible new interventions (loudly requested by all parties in the electoral campaign) should not arrive in the form of an amendment in the bis aid law, now being examined by the Budget and Finance committees of the Senate, but in a decree that will have an autonomous life.

In the meantime, gas injections continue at a sustained pace in Italian storage despite Gazprom today announced to Eni a reduction in the delivery of gas volumes (approximately 20 million cubic meters compared to daily deliveries of approximately 27 million cubic meters carried out in the past days). Today the forecast is around 55 million cubic meters. According to Snam data, viewed by beraking latest news, the forecast of gas injected into the network by the end of the day is approximately 225 million cubic meters compared to consumption of just over 165 million cubic meters.

The filling level of storage in Italy thus stands at around 82% (81.93%) against 80.17% as the EU average. Import flows from Mazara del Vallo, the Algerian gas entry point, were stable, with 70 million cubic meters. In Tarvisio, the gas from Russia, the flow is just over 30 million million cubic meters. At Passo Gries, with supplies from Northern Europe, the flow is equal to 35 million. In Melendugno, with the flows from Azerbaijan via Tap, supplies amounted to about 25 million cubic meters. As regards the main European countries, we read from the GIE (Gas Infrastructure Europe) data, in Germany, which has the largest storage capacity in Europe ahead of Italy, the level of storage filling is currently 83.65% . In France it stands at 91.54%.