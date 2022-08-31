Home Sports Landriano, a bitter debut but the company does not make dramas
Sports

Landriano, a bitter debut but the company does not make dramas

Landriano, a bitter debut but the company does not make dramas

ENRICO VENNI

29 August 2022

LANDRIANO

Home defeat for 2-0 at the debut in the Italian Promotion Cup for Landriano overtaken by Tribiano. One goal each time for the Milanese team.

«A good performance despite the defeat – explains the sporting director of the Landriano Emilio Lottaroli -. In the first half we suffered against a team considered to be among the contenders for the final victory of group E where we were included this season. Under 1-0 after the first 45 ‘we had opportunities to draw especially with Castoldi, then on the counterattack we suffered the 2-0 that closed the game. But despite this defeat I certainly believe – concludes the Landriano diesse – a good debut in this first official race considering also the value of the opponent. Then it is necessary to consider in these times that the Federation has brought forward the start dates of the competitive season and being ready today, and especially from Sunday to the championship, is not easy for amateurs ».

Landriano who does not hide his goals of fighting for the playoffs. «Certainly this can be the goal we set ourselves – confirms Lottaroli -. This is what the president Luigi Pinto and the company are doing in this new promotion season. Last championship we were in the play off area in the first round then we didn’t confirm ourselves in the second half of the season with a drop in performance and results. Now we will try to give continuity throughout the championship to fight for this goal. We have changed a lot in the squad compared to last season and, therefore, we have to confirm along the way that our choices have been right, in addition to the fact that we have been placed in a different group compared to last year ».

On Tuesday in the preliminary round 15 the Landriano and, therefore, Mr. Livraghi will have the opportunity to organize the whole week in anticipation of the start of the championship on Sunday 4 September, when the red and white, inserted in group E together with Union Calcio Basso Pavese and Vistarino, will host the Lodi of the Senna Gloria. –

ENRICO VENNI

