The Government launched, this Sunday, in the La Campanera community of Soyapango, the Territorial Activation program, a project that includes the participation of more than 15 State institutions with which it seeks to bring health services, education, housing, sports among others to colonias and communities that in the past were besieged by gangs.

According to government representatives, Territorial Activation aims to reach the different residential areas that have been recovered through security strategies such as the Territorial Control Plan and the exception regime to create conditions and opportunities for economic and social development.

Within the activities carried out in La Campanera, 15 teams from different government institutions will be sensing and interviewing the families residing in 2,347 homes during March 26, 27 and 28 to learn about the situation of the families and assess what programs need to be implemented in the zone.

Among the institutions that have met are the Ministry of Health, which has brought services such as a complete vaccination scheme, general consultation, blood pressure measurement, nutrition, ophthalmology and dentistry to the population.

“Security is a fundamental part of bringing health services closer to the population, in this place there were people who suffered from some health problems but an ambulance could not even enter, the population had to leave on their own at midnight with pain or a health situation to be able to be treated, “said the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi.

He added “Now we are seeing how the institutions are reaching out and bringing their services and joy to this community.”

The Social Fund for Housing was also present at the site, who provided information on lines of credit to acquire recovered houses in the area.

“I feel grateful because these institutions have approached, and the Fund staff gave me all the documentation information and requirements that I must present to opt for a home,” said Norma Romero, a resident of La Campanera.

For its part, the National Sports Institute (INDES) was in charge of carrying out sports activities for children and young people on the distribution soccer field.

While the Ministry of Education made available to residents recreational activities for boys and girls, a mobile library and a mobile baby library.

Near the soccer field, the agromercado was also installed, a space in which producers and merchants from different parts of the country offer products such as fruits, vegetables, drinks, sweets, food, dairy products, and jewelry at lower costs than the traditional market.

“These agricultural markets are promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and it benefits us because they give us the opportunity to sell what we produce and offer the locals quality products at a low cost,” Sergio Carvajal, a fruit and vegetable vendor who came to La Campanera from Santa Cruz Analquito, Cuscatlán.

After working in La Campanera, the Territorial Activation will continue in other communities recovered from gang control.

The strategy is part of Phase 2 of the Territorial Control Plan called Oportunidades, which seeks to create conditions for the inhabitants of neighborhoods and communities besieged by gangs to move away from circles of violence and contribute to the economic and social development of the community.

