The Meloni government at the test of the anniversary of the march on Rome, on October 28th one hundred years ago. Giuseppe Conte is the first to speak: “Never let your guard down.” Pd secretary Enrico Letta at Giacomo Matteotti’s tombstone. Meanwhile, the opposition launches arrows on Covid, after the government’s decision to cancel the fines of the No Vax and to remove the obligation to wear masks in hospitals and RSA. The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci announces that a provision is being defined that will allow the reintegration into service of health personnel subject to suspension procedures for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, before the expiry date of the suspension. The dem leader: “Worrying free everyone on Covid and cash”.

10.50 – Fratoianni returns to ask for the dissolution of the neo-fascist organizations

«Today, 100 years ago, the march on Rome was the beginning of 20 long years of fascist dictatorship in Italy. And it was the final act after abuse and violence of the squadristi in black shirts and truncheons, around Italy. Even today, some mistake fascism for folklore. A dramatic mistake that can be corrected with memory. The same mistake made by those who think that that ideology is consigned to history. This is not the case, and we see the signs of it every day in many things. It is necessary to remember, so that it does not happen again. And concrete acts are needed, such as the dissolution of the neo-fascist organizations, requested by the Parliament of our country and which we have been waiting for for some time ”. This was stated by the national secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni, a parliamentary member of the Green Left Alliance. “So that it is clear – he concludes – even to those who sit in government today, that the Italian Republic was born precisely because the anti-fascists won in Italy”.

10.40 – Read: “Worrying free everyone on Covid and cash”

«The Meloni government has wasted no time on the indications with which to move, bringing the clock back. I think of the unexpected choices that were announced yesterday to reverse all the measures concerning Covid. The first announcements are deeply wrong. The message is free, that’s all we’ve been fighting against in the two years we’ve saved lives. We are worried”. The secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta said this during the national leadership of the Party. Even on the use of cash he is “a free all”, which “makes sense to wink at tax evaders,” added Letta.

10.15 – Schillaci: “Towards the reintegration of suspended No Vax sanitary ware, stop on the daily bulletin”

A provision is being defined which will allow the reintegration into service of health personnel subject to suspension procedures for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, before the expiry date of the suspension. This is what the new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci announces in a note also announcing the suspension of the daily publication of the bulletin of data relating to the spread of the epidemic, hospitalizations and deaths, which will now be announced on a weekly basis.

9 – March on Rome, Letta places a wreath of flowers on Matteotti’s tombstone

On the occasion of the anniversary of the march on Rome, the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta placed a wreath of flowers on the monument commemorating Giacomo Matteotti, in the spot where the corpse of the deputy killed by the fascists was found, on the Lungotevere Flaminio. With the dem secretary, the vice presidents of the Chamber and Senate, Anna Ascani and Anna Rossomando, and many members of the Pd secretariat are present.