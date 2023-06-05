Social, ‘Abruzzo Giovani’ notice published, 500 thousand euros – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, 05 JUNE – A Notice was published on 1 June, open until 16 July, addressed to the lead Municipalities of the District Area (ECAD) in relation to the “Abruzzo Giovani” project. From the Government-Regions agreement, funds for 533 thousand euros were assigned to the Abruzzo Region. Resources that will make it possible to finance 24 project proposals, one for each Social District Area. The news was given by the regional councilor with responsibility for Social Affairs, Pietro Quaresimale, who underlined “the importance of this initiative aimed at supporting the district areas for projects aimed at young people to specifically promote socialization policies” The project “Abruzzo Youth” provides for a series of actions on the territory regarding the protection of fragile categories, the improvement of the conditions of access to the labor market and incentives to develop youth entrepreneurship. “The National Fund for youth policies – recalled the Quaresimale councilor – allows us to open an important window on the real problems of young people in terms of employment, integration into the world of work, discomfort and social exclusion. For this reason, the involvement of Municipalities that adhere to the 24 social district areas, because only with their contribution will it be possible to put into practice policies in the youth field that can promote the development and growth of the social fabric”. (HANDLE).

