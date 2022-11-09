The government met the unions today at Palazzo Chigi. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed that at the moment the priority of priorities is work, the great Italian criticality. Italy has one of the lowest rates of employment in the West, one of the lowest rates of female employment, one of the highest rates of undeclared work. «We are facing the most difficult moment in the history of the Republic and this requires an additional responsibility on the part of everyone. It is necessary to put aside the preconceptions and, in respect of the different convictions, it is necessary to try to reason all in the same direction: the defense of the general interest ».

“We have a tax on labor which is a big brake, interest rates that are rising again. It is not an easy situation that we find, but we will deal with it. We can decide to face this situation – said Meloni – in a logic of opposition, or decide to do it in a logic of collaboration. My personal approach will be one of loyalty and transparency, and I’m sure I can find the same attitude on the other side of this table too ».

Melons: alliance for energy security

«The resources of the PNRR destined to energy infrastructures – said the Prime Minister – were around 5% of the total resources. It is necessary to establish what the priorities are and this is a strategic issue that interests me in relation to an alliance for energy security which becomes, in our case, not only a theme of security and independence but also a strategy that can be a of our happiest choices “.

Landini: we need tax reform and higher wages

“They asked us to indicate some proposals, we reiterated the need to start a series of reforms starting from the fiscal one,” said the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, at the end of the discussion table. «We are not for the Flat tax – he added – but for the real fight against tax evasion, we are against the logic of amnesties. The additional resources in addition to the 30 billion provided for in the economic planning document must be taken where they are: fight against tax evasion and extra-profits ”. The leader of the CGIL added: “The pension reform and the fight against insecurity are two other issues for the unions to act on, such as the wage emergency, because we need to increase the net payroll of workers”.

The next government appointments

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will receive NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tomorrow at 12 at Palazzo Chigi. In the afternoon, the premier should then meet the Council of Ministers. As anticipated by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti there will be the green light for the fourth aid decree of 9.1 billion, which will confirm the tax credit for companies and the reduction of excise duties on fuels until the end of the year. The real challenge, of course, as the minister explained to the Commission – is however on the 2023 maneuver: the approximately 21 billion available will be used to deal with the energy emergency, renewing the current measures also in the first months of next year. On the other hand, very little remains. The picture is clear: “The estimates foreshadow a negative change in GDP for the last part of the year” and for 2023 “a change of 0.3% is expected, more contained than assumed at the end of September”. On Friday it will be up to businesses.