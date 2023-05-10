Government presents the TEC 2023 scholarship program for 20,000 young people

Quito, Ecuador. With an investment of 12 million dollars, the National Government announced, on April 27, the delivery of 20,000 TEC 2023 Scholarships for young people in the country, in 27 private technical and technological institutes. The main beneficiaries will be women victims of violence; peoples and nationalities; People with disabilities; High performance sportsmen; national heroes and returned migrants. The objective is to provide young people with “a dignified future and that is why we are committed to preparing you, having a professional career and accessing a better-paid job,” explained President Guillermo Lasso.

“We need them to study, to be more ready every day to do their bit wherever they go and in whatever they like.” Young people will be able to study careers such as electromechanics, agricultural production, software development, production, nursing, comprehensive child development, among others.

With this, later, they will have the opportunity to do a technological master’s degree, also through a scholarship, and expand the productive ecosystem of Ecuador. The scholarships contemplate face-to-face and virtual modality, with which people who live anywhere in Ecuador can apply.

The institutes are located in Ambato, Colta, Cuenca, Guayaquil, Ibarra, Joya de los Sachas, Loja, Machala, Mejía, Pastaza, Quito, Riobamba, Rumiñahui, Santo Domingo. For this year, 1,300 million dollars were allocated to higher education, 200 million more than last year.

Also, 40.5 million will be invested in the repowering of three public technical and technological institutes in Machala, Atacames and Portoviejo. “In other words, more options to train in more cities (…). The doors of education that were closed to them, his government opens again, ”the President emphasized.

The Secretary of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Andrea Montalvo, anticipated that the first Institute of Higher Education in this province is expected to be inaugurated in Galapagos. “Today we reach a new milestone for higher education in the country, to fulfill the dreams of our young people. We set ourselves the challenge of going from 2,000 to 20,000 TEC Scholarships”. Starting this May 2, interested students may apply for scholarships through siau.senescyt.gob.ec/convocatorias/.