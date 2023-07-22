Government programs of the candidates will be important to define royalties investments in 2024: DNP

The general deputy director of the General System of Royalties (SGR), Tania Guzmán Pardo, advised the candidates for mayors and governors to build their government programs following the indications of the “Guidelines for the formulation and use of government programs” of the National Planning Department, in order not to have problems when defining investment projects in municipalities and departments that will be financed with royalty resources in the next four years.

“Article 30 of Law 2056 of 2020 established the obligation to create the independent chapter on royalties in territorial development plans. After the transition period established by the same law, in 2024, for the first time, territorial governments will be able to build this instrument for royalties within the territorial planning cycle,” explained Guzmán.

Therefore, the official asked the candidates for this year’s regional elections to build government programs taking into account the tools that National Planning has for this.

The government programs that the candidates are designing are very important because the DNP is going to use the independent royalties chapter, for the first time, with the governments that begin their term in the year 2024. However, for this to be a success, the process of participatory planning and preparation of territorial development plans must be complied with, and specific consultations related to the identification of projects that can be financed with royalties must be carried out.

Additionally, the official explained that the projects included in the independent chapter may be financed by direct allocations, those for local investment, and those destined for regional investment, over which the territorial entities have the power to approve directly. “Together for the Territory” seeks to inform current candidates, mayors and governors, as well as citizens, the main elements to take into account in the process of transition of territorial governments, taking as a starting point the formulation of government programs, which corresponds to the first stage of the public management cycle, and developing in parallel the accompaniment to the stages of preparation of management reports, accountability and connection between outgoing and incoming leaders.

Source: National Planning Department

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

