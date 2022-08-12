The 89th edition of the event will be held from 11 to 19 September Le veje piole will be concentrated in the quadrilateral of taste

caluso

From the post-war recovery to the desire for rebirth after the pandemic. A historic fil rouge that the Pro loco di Caluso has united for the 89th edition of the Erbaluce grape festival, scheduled from 11 to 19 September.

the origins

The date is calculated from the first edition, in 1934 organized by the newspaper The print. It was the first festival of the grape harvest. It began again in 1948, when it is the Municipality that gives the event its current connotation with the involvement of the groups of the districts and hamlets. For the first time the nymph Albaluce is elected. It was Angiolina Giuliano Albo. A long story that the pro loco tells using the documentary “Cinema per le vie di Caluso”: a narrative that goes back to 1962 with the filming of Pinin Camosso and Mario Griselli, first historians of the city of wine, edited by Videolook, who added the sound and narrative voice of Maurizio Di Maggio, Montecarlo radio dj. After years of absence, we have also returned to take stock of the wine situation thanks to the conference “Vines & terroir” a resource for the country, organized by the Grande Consiglio della Credenza Vinicola.

the question of safety

The novelty, dictated by security reasons, sees the central via Bettoja reserved only for the performance of street artists and (at 10 pm) of Radio Gran Paradiso. The veje piole instead will be concentrated in the area of ​​the quadrilateral of taste (via Roma, Via Alfieri, via Guala, Parco Spurgazzi). After the “il boccio” poison ball tournament, the party goes live on Wednesday 14th with a day dedicated to sport. In the Spurgazzi park the sports associations of the area give the opportunity to try the various disciplines and then parade through the streets of the historic center and return to the park for an evening of music with the Future boys. The gastronomic pavilion of the pro loco will be inaugurated.

it weekend

Thursday 15th still good food and music, this time with the “Showzer disco party“. Friday 16 is the day of the official ceremony with the first costume parade of the outgoing Nymph Albaluce, accompanied by the wine cupboard, the Order of the Nymphs, the representatives of districts and hamlets, the municipal administration and the municipal band. The park hosts the children’s palio instead.

On Saturday 17 the security machine is also set in motion with the opening of the municipal operations center. The commission for the evaluation of wines participating in the Grappolo d’oro wine competition reserved for Erbaluce in the still, sparkling and passito types takes place in the wine shop, while the library hosts an anthological exhibition dedicated to the painter Franco Pinna. On Saturday evening and throughout Sunday the curtain opens around the two key elements on which the event rests: the promotion of Erbaluce wine, and the tradition, linked to the rite of the harvest with the eight districts and hamlets (ill Rua has stepped aside) who take possession of the city of wine to transform it into a kaleidoscope of sounds, colors and flavors. The promotion of Erbaluce wines is experienced through taste, enhanced on Saturday with the menus prepared by the veje piole, which is combined with a wine producer, and by the proloco, guests of the quadrilateral of taste. The appointment (from 10 on Sunday in the tensile structure in Piazza Valperga) is back with Divino Canavese, the exhibition market of Erbaluce wines combined with excellent products of the territory, entrusted to the direction of the Consortium for the protection of Caluso and Carema docg wines and Canavese.

Sunday 18th is the big day: that of emotions. Starting from 11 in Piazza Ubertini, the public will be able to follow the election of the Ninfa Albaluce 2022, the awarding of the Golden Bunch. At 3 pm from Piazza Mazzini the folkloric parade will start with themed floats curated by the districts and hamlets. At 5 pm the time for the Grape Palio begins. That changes register: not only more pressing of the grapes, but games in three different locations in Piazza Ubertini to involve the public more. The ending is made up of a play of lights. –

Lydia Massia