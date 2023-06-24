Grasp the work, build a solid foundation, and make solid steps_Guangming.com

Author: Gui Conglu

“Work hard on observing the facts, making practical moves, and seeking practical results, and make sure the work is solid, the foundation is solid, and the steps are solid.” During his inspection in Inner Mongolia, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward clear requirements for carrying out the theme education in a solid manner, and emphasizing the need to promote a pragmatic style. The key to forging ahead in building a strong country, the new journey of national rejuvenation, opening up new horizons for career development, and achieving new breakthroughs in reform and development lies in the word “real”.

Since the new era, we have adhered to “precise poverty alleviation and fighting as hard as we can”, constantly improving poverty alleviation ideas and measures, and conquering the poor among the poor and the hardest among the poor; we carry forward the spirit of nailing, promote the comprehensive deepening of reforms and consolidate the foundation We insist on safeguarding and improving people’s livelihood in the process of development, and do one thing after another… Persisting in starting from reality and seeking truth from facts is not only a method of thinking, a principle of work, but also a requirement of party spirit and style. Only by pursuing the truth of objective laws and the reality of serving the people, can we promote development with hard work and win the hearts of the people with practical achievements.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “If you don’t pay attention to implementation, if you don’t earnestly implement it, even the best planning and deployment will become castles in the air.” Various risks and challenges in the face of various risks require the majority of party members and cadres to charge forward, take responsibility, do good work, and pay close attention to implementation. As the saying goes, “Grasping without tightness is equal to not grasping; grasping without solidity is equal to grasping in vain.” Only by grasping to the end with the style of grasping the iron with traces and stepping on the stone to leave a mark, can we continue to achieve new goals without withdrawing troops if we do not win a complete victory. breakthrough. To grasp the implementation, we must not only have the strength to really grasp and the ruthlessness to dare to grasp, but also have the skillful strength to grasp well and the tenacity to grasp often. Through investigation and research, it is the “golden key” to really understand the situation, find out the nature and laws of things, and find solutions to problems.

Only when the foundation is firmly laid can the building be built tall. Laying a solid foundation is an inevitable requirement for high-quality development. Do a good job in the basic work of ramming foundations, pillars and beams, and solve the basic problems that affect long-term development one by one, in order to finally achieve obvious governance effects. Since the new era, the construction of ecological civilization has undergone historic, turning, and overall changes from recognition to practice, relying on “a series of fundamental, pioneering, and long-term work”; Xiongan New District has sprung up , behind it is the vision and determination of “planning every inch of land clearly”. We communists have always been like this when we do business and start a business. We not only have the realm of “success does not have to be on me”, but also have the responsibility of “success must be on me”. Do more things to lay the foundation and benefit the long-term, and you will surely be able to gain a firm foothold in laying the foundation and solidifying the foundation, and make steady and long-term progress in the accumulation of accumulation.

Things have to be done one by one, and the road has to be taken step by step. The more arduous the responsibilities and the more the rolling stones go up the mountain, the more solid the steps must be. Whether it is promoting Chinese-style modernization, promoting common prosperity for all people, or building a modern economic system, all are long-term tasks that require long-term success, and they are all urgent and major practical tasks that can neither be rushed nor waited for. Only by taking one step at a time can we break new ground, build new achievements, and achieve great achievements. Don’t mention high targets that are out of touch with reality, don’t shout empty slogans to please the public, don’t engage in fake achievements that waste people and money, and only by moving forward steadily and doing work in a down-to-earth manner can we achieve real achievements that can stand the test.

On the new journey, the stage for the majority of party members, cadres and officers to start a business is extremely broad, and the heavy responsibility to achieve ambitious goals lies on their shoulders. Solidly promote the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the theme of education will go deep and solid, concentrate on promoting development, and strive to implement it. Our cause will be invincible, and our struggle will live up to the times. , Live up to the people.

