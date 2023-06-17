Great evening on TV with Aida in Verona – Veneto

12
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 17 – Great evening of opera yesterday on TV: on Rai 1 Arena di Verona – One hundred years in one night, the special produced by Rai Cultura for the start of the celebrations for the Centenary of the Opera Festival, broadcast live worldwide, it recorded 3 million 157 thousand viewers with a share of 19.7%. The staging of Aida, a symbolic work by Giuseppe Verdi, which opened the review of the city of Verona, was followed by 1 million 698 thousand spectators with a 12.5% share. (HANDLE).
