Greens fall nationwide to 13 percent

AfD for the second time in a row at 20 percent

According to the latest Sunday question from Infratest Dimap for the ARD Germany trend, the Greens only get 13 percent.

Published: 07/21/2023 – 12:00 p.m

Citizens’ dissatisfaction with the traffic light government persists. According to the latest Sunday question from Infratest Dimap for the ARD Germany trend, the Greens only get 13 percent [siehe Bericht »Tageschau.de«].

The results of the survey are as follows:

CDU/CSU: 28 percent

AfD: 20 percent

SPD: 18 percent

Greens: 13 percent

FDP: 7 percent

Left: 4 percent

Other: 10 percent

The so-called “other parties” also include the Free Voters, who are very strong in Bavaria, for example.

