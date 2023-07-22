Home » Greens fall nationwide to 13 percent
News

Greens fall nationwide to 13 percent

by admin
Greens fall nationwide to 13 percent

AfD for the second time in a row at 20 percent

According to the latest Sunday question from Infratest Dimap for the ARD Germany trend, the Greens only get 13 percent.

Photo: Screenshot YouTube/Phoenix Published: 07/21/2023 – 12:00 p.m
by editors (to) Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

Citizens’ dissatisfaction with the traffic light government persists. According to the latest Sunday question from Infratest Dimap for the ARD Germany trend, the Greens only get 13 percent [siehe Bericht »Tageschau.de«].

The results of the survey are as follows:

CDU/CSU: 28 percent

AfD: 20 percent

SPD: 18 percent

Greens: 13 percent

FDP: 7 percent

Left: 4 percent

Other: 10 percent

The so-called “other parties” also include the Free Voters, who are very strong in Bavaria, for example.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

See also  Covid, incidence and transmissibility are still falling: Rt at 0.84

You may also like

reputed or imputed

Negotiations between the Superintendency and the Emdupar unions...

Driveway Mooskirchen – rear-end collision on the southern...

In view of heavy rain in Telangana, all...

Tragic Accident Claims Life of U.S. Army Soldier...

Romantic concert at La 66 Central Park

Deepening Thematic Education: Strengthening Party Spirit and Promoting...

After a fire at the Schwerin train station:...

An Indian farmer earned around two crore rupees...

SARCOMA: HOW IT IS DETECTED AND TREATED

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy