Greens fall nationwide to 13 percent

AfD for the second time in a row at 20 percent
According to the latest Sunday question from Infratest Dimap for the ARD Germany trend, the Greens only get 13 percent.
Photo: Screenshot YouTube/Phoenix Published: 07/21/2023 – 12:00 p.m
Citizens’ dissatisfaction with the traffic light government persists. According to the latest Sunday question from Infratest Dimap for the ARD Germany trend, the Greens only get 13 percent [siehe Bericht »Tageschau.de«].
The results of the survey are as follows:
CDU/CSU: 28 percent
AfD: 20 percent
SPD: 18 percent
Greens: 13 percent
FDP: 7 percent
Left: 4 percent
Other: 10 percent
The so-called “other parties” also include the Free Voters, who are very strong in Bavaria, for example.
