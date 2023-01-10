Guangdong’s 2023 examination for civil servants will start on the 10th and a total of 18,258 candidates will be recruited, an increase from last year



On January 9, the provincial civil service department issued an announcement on the recruitment of civil servants for the 2023 examination in Guangdong Province. All levels of the province plan to recruit 18,258 civil servants, an increase over 2022. The registration period is from 9:00 on January 10 to 16:00 on the 16th.

According to the announcement, the candidates for this recruitment are the 2023 graduates (non-working) of ordinary colleges and universities and those who have graduated from colleges and universities with nationally recognized qualifications in society. Candidates can check the specific recruiting unit, position and number of candidates through the Guangdong Organization Work Network, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security Network, the Guangdong Personnel Examination Network, or the WeChat public account of “Guangdong Provincial Affairs”, “Guangdong Talking about Cantonese Politics” and “Guangdong Publishing” and eligibility requirements for applying for the examination; to apply for positions in government agencies at or above the local level, you can also check it by logging on to the portal website of the local civil servant department. The written test will be held in February, and the specific time will be announced separately, and the interview work will also be notified separately.

The provincial civil service department reminded that during the implementation of the recruitment and examination organization, epidemic prevention measures will be implemented in accordance with the relevant requirements for epidemic prevention and control. Announce. This exam does not hold, does not entrust any organization to hold exam counseling training courses, and does not designate any reference books and materials. Materials, reference materials, Internet access cards, etc., are not related to the organizer of this exam.