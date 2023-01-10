Home World Pope appoints Father Falica as Rector of Benedictine Monastery of Monte Cassino – Vatican News Vatican
The Pope has appointed Father Falika as the new abbot of the Benedictine Monastery of Monte Cassino. Before his appointment, he was abbot of the Abbey of Domenza to the Holy Trinity in the province of Varese in northern Italy.

Father Falica was born in 1959 in Ascoli Piceno, Marche. After studying law, he entered in 1985 the Benedictine Monastery in Praglia, Padua region, where he began his theological training and later completed his studies at the Northern Italian Theological Seminary in Milan.

In 1989, Falica and other fellow members of the Praglia community founded the Holy Trinity Community, which, after several relocations, is currently based in Domenza, Archdiocese of Milan. In this community, Fr. Falika, who took the solemn monastic vows in 1996, became the dean of the community in October 2010 until 2 December last year.

