China Quality News Network News On August 10th, the Guangxi “Battle to Stabilize the Main Body Activation Force” headquarters held the third meeting to summarize the work of the region’s “Battle to Stabilize the Main Body Activation Force”, analyze and judge the current situation, and study and deploy the next stage of work. Task. The meeting emphasized that, from the four aspects of implementing inclusive policies, providing full-chain services, strengthening factor guarantees, and stimulating the vitality of market entities, we will make further efforts and advance, and use extraordinary measures to promote the tough battle to achieve practical results. Miao Qingwang, vice chairman of the autonomous region and commander of the autonomous region’s “stabilizing the main body and activating the power to attack the tough battle” headquarters, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Li Sheng, Deputy Secretary-General of the Autonomous Region Government and Deputy Commander of the Command, presided over the meeting. Li Ze, Secretary of the Party Group of the Autonomous Region Market Supervision Bureau and Deputy Commander of the Headquarters, Wu Jiashi, Director of the Autonomous Region Market Supervision Bureau and Deputy Commander of the Headquarters, and Tang Yunshu, Secretary of the Party Group, Head of the Autonomous Region Human Resources and Social Affairs Department, and Deputy Commander of the Headquarters attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that since the beginning of this year, various departments in Guangxi have focused on the urgent needs and expectations of market players, strengthened the supply and implementation of bailout policies to help enterprises, and achieved phased results in the “Battle to Stabilize the Activation of the Main Body”. The development of market entities in the region has shown a steady and positive trend, and some market entities have exceeded the 4 million mark. As of July 31, the total number of market entities reached 4.0482 million, a year-on-year increase of 5.95%; there were 1.087 million actual enterprises, a year-on-year increase of 10.45%, and the growth rate reached double digits for two consecutive months. In the first half of the year, the activity rate of enterprises was 71.78%, 1.25 percentage points higher than the national level, providing strong support for the region to stabilize the economic market.

Miao Qingwang, vice chairman of the autonomous region and commander of the autonomous region’s “stabilizing the main body and activating the force” headquarters, attended the meeting and delivered a speech

The meeting emphasized that due to the complex and severe international situation, the continuous impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and the triple pressures of shrinking demand, supply shock, and weakening expectations, Guangxi’s work to stabilize market players is still facing a severe situation. From the perspective of “stability”, the foundation of market players is not strong enough; from the perspective of development potential, the vitality and stamina of enterprises are still insufficient; from the perspective of factor guarantee, the bottleneck problem still exists; from the perspective of policy supply, there are still shortcomings and weaknesses. All localities and departments should attach great importance to, face up to the problem, strengthen confidence, forge ahead, adhere to the goal-oriented, problem-oriented, and result-oriented, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, focus on solving the difficulties and crux of the market players, and promote the stable and healthy development of market players.

Li Sheng, Deputy Secretary-General of the Autonomous Region Government and Deputy Commander of the Command, presided over the meeting

The meeting demanded that all departments in the region should effectively improve their political positions, adhere to “steady, early, solid, tight and effective”, pay close attention to the implementation of policies, pay close attention to the activation force of the main body, pay close attention to the emphasis of indicators, and seize the great efforts. In the third quarter, with extraordinary efforts and measures, the “Battle for Stabilizing the Main Body and Activating the Force” has achieved substantial results. The first is to make further efforts to implement the inclusive policy. We will implement the relevant support policies of the country, improve the preferential tax and fee policies, increase the implementation of credit support policies, give full play to the guiding role of fiscal policies, leverage financial resources, and better support the development of market players in bailouts. The second is to make further efforts and advance in the continuous implementation of full-chain services. Aiming at the pain points and difficulties of market players, around the whole chain to optimize approval, the whole process of fair supervision, and the whole cycle of service improvement, measures such as optimizing the business environment, improving supervision efficiency, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of market players, and helping individual industrial and commercial households to rescue development, etc. Make market entities more active and continue to grow and develop in fair competition. The third is to make further efforts to strengthen the guarantee of factors. Taking the supply of factors as an important starting point for cultivating market entities and stimulating market vitality, by strengthening employment support, strengthening the supply of energy and electricity, and strengthening the overall planning of financial funds, it will better empower and strengthen the stability of the economic market. The fourth is to make further efforts to stimulate the vitality of market entities. Focusing on promoting innovation, improving quality, and expanding consumption, by continuously stimulating innovation and creativity, promoting the overall improvement of quality brands, solidly promoting the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, focusing on expanding the main body of consumer protection, constantly stimulating the endogenous power of market players, and promoting market players sustainable development.

Li Ze, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Autonomous Region Market Supervision Bureau and Deputy Commander of the Headquarters, briefed the relevant situation

The meeting emphasized that all departments at all levels in the region should strengthen organizational leadership, strictly implement the “one-month-one scheduling” mechanism, and promote solid results in the tough battle. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, transfer pressure layer by layer, pay close attention to the main indicators, and ensure the completion of various goals and tasks in the tough battle. It is necessary to strengthen policy publicity, further sort out and publish the policy list and policy implementation guidelines, promote the enjoyment and quick enjoyment of policies, and comprehensively enhance the sense of acquisition of policies by market players. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and inspection, and report and praise those who have achieved remarkable results and have contributed to the whole region, and carry out typical publicity; for those whose work progress is behind, they will be reminded and interviewed; To be seriously held accountable.

Wu Jiashi, director of the Autonomous Region Market Supervision Bureau and deputy commander of the headquarters, attended the meeting

At the meeting, the Autonomous Region Market Supervision Bureau notified the progress of the work of “stabilizing the main body and activating the tough battle” in the region. The Guangxi Taxation Bureau reported on the implementation of the tax rebate, tax reduction and fee reduction policy. The Qinzhou Municipal People’s Government made a speech on the exchange of experience on the work of stabilizing the main body to activate the force, and the Liuzhou Municipal People’s Government made a statement.(Zhang Minghua)