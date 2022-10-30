Among them, 165 cases were found in isolation observation and control areas, and 26 cases were found in community screening and fever clinics.

On October 30, Guangzhou held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. Zhang Yi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, reported on the spot that from 0:00 to 24:00 on October 29, there were 191 new cases of local infection of the new coronavirus in Guangzhou, of which 165 were found in the isolation observation and control area, and 26 were in the community. Found in screening and fever clinics. The above infected persons have been transferred to the Eighth Hospital Affiliated to Guangzhou Medical University in a closed-loop for diagnosis and treatment, and their condition is stable, with no severe or critically ill infections.

What is the progress of the city’s epidemic prevention and control work? Zhang Yi’s announcement is as follows:

There were 97 new cases in Haizhu District. The epidemic situation was still concentrated in the control areas of Jianghai Street, Chigang Street, Fengyang Street and Nanzhou Street. In addition to the new cases found in the centralized quarantined population, the new cases were also found in Kecun area of ​​Chigang Street, Fengyang Street and Fengyang Street. The number of new cases in the control areas such as Jiekangle District and Nanzhou Street Datang District shows an increasing trend, indicating that there are still people flowing and intersecting in these control areas, resulting in the continuous spread of the virus, and management must be further strengthened to avoid People are cross-infected, and transmission is interrupted as soon as possible, so that risk areas can be de-escalated and unblocked as scheduled.

The clustered epidemics in Shigang Village and Mawu Village on Huangshi Street, Luogang Village on Junhe Street, and urban villages on Dayuan Street, which are at high risk of transmission in the early stage of the epidemic in Baiyun District, have been effectively curbed, and new cases were found in the control area. , Xiamao Village of Baiyun Lake began to unblock in an orderly manner; recent new sporadic cases are concentrated in Songzhou Street, Jiahe Street, Xinshi Street, etc., involving crowded places such as markets and urban villages, and there is still a certain risk of community transmission and spillover .

The Tianhe epidemic is characterized by multiple distributions and local small-scale gatherings. The transmission chain is generally clear, affecting many streets and schools. The current risk areas are mainly concentrated in Longdong, Shahe and other streets. Among them, most of the reported cases in a vocational college and an urban village in Longdong Street in the past two days were found among the quarantine control personnel, and the development momentum of the epidemic was curbed. However, on October 29, Tianhe District found 1 case of abnormal nucleic acid test results among employees of a clothing commercial city in Shahe Street. Its activity track involved a clothing mall in Shadong District, Tianhe District. Go all out to carry out on-site disposal.

Source of this article: Yangcheng Evening News, original title: “Guangzhou added 191 new cases of local infection of the new coronavirus on the 29th, including 97 new cases in Haizhu District”

